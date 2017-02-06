Error leads to charges being dismissed in Odessa following search warrant

Three people escaped charges after police executed a search warrant last weekend in Odessa.

Back on January 29, 2017, police received information that narcotics were being sold out of a hotel room at America's Value Inn on Highway 80.

From the information received, they were told weapons were inside of room 226, however, the search warrant was for room 225, which was vacant.

We're told Odessa Police SWAT entered room 226 and found three people, Anna Garcia, Willie Morris and Cindy Barrett inside.

During the search, officers found a handgun, multiple fraudulent checks and methamphetamine.

All three were initially charged with possession of methamphetamine and Garcia and Barrett were also charged with multiple counts of forgery.

However, as the search warrant had the wrong room number on it, the three suspects charges were dismissed.

Police said an investigation is underway to discover what caused the error.

