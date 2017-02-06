Robert Fabian bond set at $500,000

On the second stop of the Texting and Driving 3D Virtual Reality Simulator Tour, AT&T stopped by Midland College to talk about the consequences of texting and driving to junior and senior students at the Early College High School.
On the second stop of the Texting and Driving 3D Virtual Reality Simulator Tour, AT&T stopped by Midland College to talk about the consequences of texting and driving to junior and senior students at the Early College High School.
City officials broke ground on the new Midland Center on Wednesday. City officials and Congressman Mike Conaway were there for the ceremony.
City officials broke ground on the new Midland Center on Wednesday. City officials and Congressman Mike Conaway were there for the ceremony.
We have learned that the charges filed against Clifford Johnson were dropped.
We have learned that the charges filed against Clifford Johnson were dropped.
One woman is facing charges following a theft report in Odessa on Tuesday. Lori Botello, 48, is charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions.
One woman is facing charges following a theft report in Odessa on Tuesday. Lori Botello, 48, is charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions.
One man is facing charges following an incident in Odessa early Monday morning. Jose Licon, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).
One man is facing charges following an incident in Odessa early Monday morning. Jose Licon, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).