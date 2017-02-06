Robert Fabian bond set at $500,000

The bond for Robert Fabian was set at $500,000 this morning.

Fabian, Zuzu Verk's former boyfriend, is facing charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

If he makes bond, one of the conditions is he will have to report daily to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.

We're also told that Fabian was asked to surrender his passport and he said he didn't have one.

The Sheriff said Fabian has family in Mexico and are afraid of him fleeing.

We'll continue to keep you up to date.

