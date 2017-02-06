Dense fog advisory in effect

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 am this morning.

That means visibility will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile.

When visibility is less than a quarter mile, vision will be impaired while driving.

Be careful out on the road and remember to use your headlights but not your brights.

