After Sundays loss, U.T.P.B. Falcon Softball dropped to 0-5 on the season.

They were beaten by Regis University 10-1.

Falcons Adrianna Berzona went 1-2 with a home run.

Cindy Juraz was the loosing pitcher. She went two innings giving up five hits and four runs.

Falcon softball is back in action Friday versus Northwestern Oklahoma State.

