Robert Fabian to appear in court on Monday in Brewster Co.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
The City of Midland has announced the names of the artists who won the utility art box contest.
The Reeves County Detention Center is no longer on precautionary lockdown.
Midland is in the works of fixing flooding problems by updating their drainage plan. The City Council voted in favor of adopting a study that would help prevent flooding in southeast Midland.
