Robert Fabian to appear in court on Monday in Brewster Co.

Robert Fabian, the on-again off-again boyfriend of missing Sul Ross State University student, Zuzu Verk, will appear in court on Monday.

We’re told he will appear at the Brewster County Courthouse for an arraignment hearing.

Fabian is currently charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a corpse.

No additional information about the arraignment hearing has been released.

We’ll continue to keep you up to date.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.