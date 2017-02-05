Verk family issues statement following discovery of human remains near Alpine

The Verk family is speaking out for the first time since law enforcement discovered consistent evidence between the human remains found and the Zuzu Verk case.

In an email Glenn Verk, Zuzu's father wants to share the following statement, "As our family awaits the likely news that our worst fears have been realized, our sorrow has grown alongside a sense of relief from the constant state of not knowing. Zuzu has been a bright light in our lives. It has been our greatest challenge to go forward these last months without her joyous laugh, fierce idealism and heart-melting smile, knowing we may all never have them again. We could not have maintained our strength without the comforting embrace of our family, friends and community.

Lori, Miles and I are forever grateful for your calls, notes, hugs, homes and more. We will be forever changed, but not ruined. We appreciate your respect and time as we begin the healing process. As we carry on, we look forward to the day we witness justice delivered for Zuzu."

