Verk family issues statement following discovery of human remains near Alpine

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
A tornado watch has been issued for southeastern New Mexico and parts of the Permian Basin. The counties included in the watch include Andrews, Gaines, Loving, Reeves, Ward, Winkler and Yoakum. Lea and Eddy County in New Mexico are also included in the watch.
Two people were seriously injured and four others, including two young children, were hurt in an accident this morning involving an SUV and a semi-truck. The accident happened around 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Sweetwater.
A woman was arrested Friday after running a red light. After conducting the traffic stop, police saw she had a young child was in the car, they could also smell an alcoholic beverage coming from her.
