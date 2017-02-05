Human remains found near Alpine being taken to Denton for identi - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Human remains found near Alpine being taken to Denton for identification

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Site of the shallow grave was found. (Source: KWES) Site of the shallow grave was found. (Source: KWES)

The human remains that were found on Friday morning near Alpine by a Border Patrol officer are being taken to Denton for identification. 

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said the remains are being taken by a deputy to medical examiners at the University of North Texas. 

We're told the remains left Alpine around 11 a.m. this morning. 

Officials said the identification of the remains could be made as early as Monday. 

Authorities have stated that they believe the remains are that of missing Sul Ross State University student, Zuzu Verk. However, no official announcement of the identification of the remains has been released. 

We'll continue to keep you up to date with the very latest. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly