Human remains found near Alpine being taken to Denton for identification

The human remains that were found on Friday morning near Alpine by a Border Patrol officer are being taken to Denton for identification.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said the remains are being taken by a deputy to medical examiners at the University of North Texas.

We're told the remains left Alpine around 11 a.m. this morning.

Officials said the identification of the remains could be made as early as Monday.

Authorities have stated that they believe the remains are that of missing Sul Ross State University student, Zuzu Verk. However, no official announcement of the identification of the remains has been released.

