Ex-boyfriend of Zuzu Verk speaks on recent developments in case

Orlando Riddick, finalist for Midland ISD's superintendent position vows improve district once hired.
Orlando Riddick, finalist for Midland ISD's superintendent position vows improve district once hired.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.
The Midland Independent School District has officially renamed the former Crockett Elementary School.
The Midland Independent School District has officially renamed the former Crockett Elementary School.
On Saturday, voters shot down the idea of re-purposing the 4B sales tax. But now, there's another question. What is the city going to do with all of the tax money left over?
On Saturday, voters shot down the idea of re-purposing the 4B sales tax. But now, there's another question. What is the city going to do with all of the tax money left over?
The Ector County Independent School District will soon be increasing their lunch prices. On Tuesday, the school board will be presented with three options they can choose from for the 2017-2018 school year.
The Ector County Independent School District will soon be increasing their lunch prices. On Tuesday, the school board will be presented with three options they can choose from for the 2017-2018 school year.