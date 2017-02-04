SLIDESHOW: Images from Zuzu Verk candlelight vigil in downtown A - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

SLIDESHOW: Images from Zuzu Verk candlelight vigil in downtown Alpine

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(KWES) -

Mobile users, click here to view.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly