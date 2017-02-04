Crime scene where remains believed to be Zuzu Verk's has been cleared

Site of the shallow grave was found. (Source: KWES)

The crime scene where the believed remains of Zuzu Verk were found has been cleared by authorities.

Authorities were on the scene for over a day and half processing evidence.

The remains were found in a shallow grave in Sunny Glen Canyon Friday morning around 10 a.m.

Authorities said they believe the remains are that of Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk.

We're told a preliminary ID of the remains will be made on Monday or Tuesday.

