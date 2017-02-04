Shovels, other items taken following search warrant at Robert Fabian's sister's house

Alpine police on scene searching the home of Robert Fabian's sister. (Source: KWES)

New developments this evening in the Zuzu Verk investigation.

Authorities are currently searching several vehicle's at the home of Robert Fabian's sister.

Jocelin Carrillo, the sister of Fabian, spoke with us and said that Robert is innocent.

We're told Carrillo read the warrant and it was for shovels or anything that could be used to dig up the ground.

Carrillo said police wrapped up shovels that belonged to them and took them as evidence.

Carrillo also stated police also took a sample of soil to compare what's was out at the scene.

Fabian was arrested Saturday morning on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a corpse.

It's unclear if the search is in connection with the remains that were found in a shallow grave near Sunny Glen Canyon, just north of the City of Alpine.

We are working to get the latest information.

