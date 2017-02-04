Purple ribbons placed on trees in Zuzu Verk's hometown

The disappearance of Zuzu Verk has not only shaken the town of Alpine, many of her friends in her home town of Keller are also trying to make sense about the recent development.



Purple ribbons have been put in her neighborhood as the Verk family is waiting on the results of the forensic test.



Zuzu grew up in Keller and went to Timber Creek High School.



Then to the University of North Texas in Denton before transferring to study conservation biology at Sul Ross State University in Alpine.



A friend describes Zuzu as a bubbly person who is kind to everyone.



We did speak with Zuzu's ex-boyfriend, who lives in the area.



He says he is just trying to process all of what has happened in the past day.



We'll have that interview tonight at 10 p.m.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.