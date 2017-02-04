Alpine Police Chief: 'We're just happy that we've found her, and we can continue on with the investigation.'

Yesterday, authorities said evidence found at the scene where human remains were found was crucial in the Zuzu Verk case.

This morning, Zuzu Verk’s boyfriend, Robert Fabian, was arrested in connection to the missing Sul Ross State University student.

In a press conference today, Alpine police chief, Russell Scown, said the evidence leading to Fabian’s arrest was collected from the beginning and they “felt the time was right” to make the arrest.

Scown said the remains found are very likely to be that of Zuzu Verk.

“There are key pieces of evidence that were found at the scene that lead us to believe that this is gonna be Zuzu,” Scown said.

They are still waiting on medical examiners’ results to confirm their suspicions.

As far as the Verk family and friends, Scown said he is glad they will get closure.

“We’re just happy that we’ve been able to find her,” Scown said in the press conference. “And we can continue on with the investigation and help the family.”

You can watch the full press conference on our Facebook page for more details.

