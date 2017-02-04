Chris Estrada named suspect in connection to Zuzu Verk Case

Alpine police has listed Chris Estrada as a suspect in connection to the Zuzu Verk Case.

There's no confirmation whether there is an arrest warrant out for him at this time.

Estrada was previously listed as a person of interest in the case.

We know he has relocated to Arizona, possibly in the Phoenix area.

Stay with us as we continue to update you on this story.

