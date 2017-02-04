Odessa police investigating aggravated assault, 1 shot

Odessa Police Department has now cleared the scene of an Odessa neighborhood.

Law enforcement was called out to 16th Street and Hemphill Avenue at 9:30 this morning due to reported gunshots.

We're told a victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder was taken Medical Center Hospital.

He has been identified as James Fazenbaker, 33.

A reporter at the location tells us about four of five streets in the area were closed earlier.

Police are investigating this as an aggravated assault. No arrests have been made at this time.

