Arrest made in connection to Zuzu Verk case

According to the Alpine Police Department an arrest has been made in connection to a missing Sul Ross student.

Zuzu Verk's boyfriend, Robert Fabian, was arrested today at 9 a.m.

A warrant was issued for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Zuzu Verk has been missing since October 12 2016.

