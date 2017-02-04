Arrest made in connection to Zuzu Verk case - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Arrest made in connection to Zuzu Verk case

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Robert Fabian (Source: Alpine Police Department) Robert Fabian (Source: Alpine Police Department)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

According to the Alpine Police Department an arrest has been made in connection to a missing Sul Ross student. 

Zuzu Verk's boyfriend, Robert Fabian, was arrested today at 9 a.m. 

A warrant was issued for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse. 

Zuzu Verk has been missing since October 12 2016. 

Will update as we learn more. 

