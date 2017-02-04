Investigation continues after human remains found near Alpine

For almost a day now, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office has been monitoring the area near Alpine where human remains were found yesterday morning.

Today, the Alpine Police Department, Department of Public Transportation, Border Patrol and Homeland Security are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

We’re told there’s no way of knowing how long the remains had been there, but Brewster County Sheriff, Ronny Dodson, said the body was not badly decomposed.

Authorities have not been able to confirm whether the clothing belonging to the person was that of a male or female.

The area of Sunny Glen Canyon was searched back in October when Sul Ross Student, Zuzu Verk went missing.

At the time there is no confirmation that the remains found could be those of Verk.

The evidence collection and processing is expected to take several days before being sent to the University of North Texas in Denton.

The identity of the person is expected to be known by Monday or Tuesday, according to Alpine police.

