On Friday, The UTPB Falcon Baseball Team won the first game of the season.

The falcons beat University of the Southwest 9-1.

Jordan Zazulak went 3 for 3 with 2 rbis.

Doug Clapperton was 3 for 5 with a double, triple and 1 rbi.

Chris Cano was the winning pitcher.

Cano pitched five innings of scoreless baseball.

He struck out nine.

