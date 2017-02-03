Odessa police looking for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a 7-Eleven convenience store robbery.

Authorities were called out to 2700 North Dixie in reference to a panic alarm on Jan. 24 just after 5 p.m.

Investigation revealed the clerk was robbed by two unknown subjects.

Anyone who has information on the subjects in the video is asked to contact Det. T. Autry at (432)-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

