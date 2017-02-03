Here's what we know: Human remains found in Brewster Co.

Image of the scene (Source: Alpine Police Department)

Details are still coming in after human bones were found in Brewster County.

Here's what we currently know:

Alpine police says evidence is consistent with Zuzu Verk case.

No official confirmation if the remains are of Zuzu Verk.

Robert Fabian was arrested in connection to Zuzu Verk's dissappearence.

Texas Rangers have arrived on the scene and currently processing evidence.

Remains are being sent to the University of North Texas in Denton for identification on Monday.

The remains were found in a shallow grave near Sunny Glen Canyon, just northwest of the City of Alpine at 10 a.m.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson will not speculate on the identity of the remains.

Zuzu Verk's mother was notified of the discovery

Zuzu Verk remains the only missing person's case in the area.

The family is in Alpine right now.

The body was scattered around in the area.

Animals had gotten to the body at the time of the discovery.

The area had been searched before when the scenery was greener.

Crucial evidence was found at the scene.

DPS, Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and police department joined the search.

