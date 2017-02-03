Here's what we know: Human remains found in Brewster Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Here's what we know: Human remains found in Brewster Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Photo of the area. (Source: KWES). Photo of the area. (Source: KWES).
Image of the scene (Source: Alpine Police Department) Image of the scene (Source: Alpine Police Department)
Image of the scene (Source: Alpine Police Department) Image of the scene (Source: Alpine Police Department)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

Details are still coming in after human bones were found in Brewster County.

Here's what we currently know:

  • Alpine police says evidence is consistent with Zuzu Verk case. 
  • No official confirmation if the remains are of Zuzu Verk. 
  • Robert Fabian was arrested in connection to Zuzu Verk's dissappearence.
  • Texas Rangers have arrived on the scene and currently processing evidence. 
  • Remains are being sent to the University of North Texas in Denton for identification on Monday. 
  • The remains were found in a shallow grave near Sunny Glen Canyon, just northwest of the City of Alpine at 10 a.m.
  • Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson will not speculate on the identity of the remains.
  • Zuzu Verk's mother was notified of the discovery
  • Zuzu Verk remains the only missing person's case in the area.
  • The family is in Alpine right now.
  • The body was scattered around in the area. 
  • Animals had gotten to the body at the time of the discovery.
  • The area had been searched before when the scenery was greener. 
  • Crucial evidence was found at the scene. 
  • DPS, Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and police department joined the search. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly