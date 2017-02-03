Here's what we know: Human remains found in Brewster Co.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with...
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
One person has been shot by an officer in Phenix City, Alabama following a police chase.
This weekend was the 34th Celebration of The Arts in Midland, the longest-running event hosted downtown.
At 4:57 p.m. on Saturday, Stanton Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block S. St. Benedict St., due to a "shots fired" call.
