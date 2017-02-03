What we know about person of interest in Zuzu Verk's disappearance

Investigation continues for missing Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk.

Verk was first reported missing back on October 14, 2016 by her boyfriend Robert Fabian.

Fabian was named the main suspect in the investigation and his friend Christopher Estrada was later named a person of interest in the case.

A search warrant for a 2016 White Ford Mustang states Fabian was picked up by Christopher Estrada from the 500 block of South 16th Street on October 12.

Estrada took Fabian to his home on the 400 block of North Harrison.

The search warrant stated that on that same day, Estrada visited a friend around 1 a.m. and seemed distraught and was pacing back and forth.

The friend told authorities that she asked Estrada if he was okay.

She said Estrada told her, "I'm fine. I didn't do anything. If they interview me, I have nothing to say."

Estrada was arrested after being charged with evading arrest and DWI on Jan. 22.

An officer attempted to pulled Estrada over in the 200 block of North 5th St. in Alpine around 2 a.m., but he didn’t come to a stop and left at high speed.

After a short pursuit, Estrada came to a stop and tried to hide the car near the railroad tracks on the 800 block of West Holland.

Following a field sobriety test, Estrada was taken into custody and taken to the Brewster County Jail.

Investigation in Verk’s disappearance is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (432) 837-3486.

