Robert Fabian arrested in connection to Zuzu Verk disappearance

Robert Fabian has been arrested in the disappearance of missing Sul Ross State University student, Zuzu Verk.

At this time there is no bail set for Fabian.

The arrest was made this morning after a warrant was set out for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a corpse.

Fabian initially reported the disappearance to police on Oct. 14, 2016, two days after she was last seen.

Search warrants revealed that Fabian last saw Zuzu between 3 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 12.

We're told a search warrant for a 2005 Gray Ford F-150 revealed that Fabian borrowed the car from a friend in the early morning hours of October 12.

A separate search warrant for a 2016 White Ford Mustang states Fabian was picked up by Christopher Estrada from the 500 block of South 16th Street on October 12. Estrada took Fabian to his home on the 400 block of North Harrison.



The search warrant stated that on that same day, Estrada visited a friend around 1 a.m. and seemed distraught and was pacing back and forth.



The friend told authorities that she asked Estrada if he was okay. She says Estrada told her, "I'm fine. I didn't do anything. If they interview me, I have nothing to say."



She said Estrada then contacted Fabian and asked if he could come over. She says he had never acted like this in the past and she knew something was wrong.

A friend of Fabian, Joshua Cobos, told authorities that on Friday, October 14, Fabian went to his gas station and was acting nervous. Cobos said he asked to use his phone and then called Estrada's girlfriend. Cobos said Fabian said, "let me speak to Chris" and walked away to talk in private.



Earlier that day, authorities say Estrada went to the same gas station to get his car washed. Cobos refused because the place was busy.



He told police that Estrada came back to the gas station two more times, each time more eager than the last, to get his car cleaned.



A search warrant for Fabian's computer states that the laptop was dropped off at Cobos' house, who then turned it over to police.



Cobos said that the laptop contained, "items that Fabian wanted to delete from social media."



He told Cobos that he "didn't look good" as a suspect in the disappearance investigation.



Officials released three more search warrants, two for AT&T and one for Celico Partnership dba Verizon Wireless. Authorities say Fabian made two calls to Estrada at 3:15 a.m. on October 12 and contacted him through Snapchat.

An Alpine grand jury has already met twice, back in November and December to hear evidence in the case but no official charges have been filed.

Fabian's attorney, Liz Rogers, when asked what happened to Zuzu, said, "he has no comment."

While he was in court, he kept to himself, didn't say a word to cameras and avoided eye contact with Verk's family.

"It's the first time I've seen him at all,” said Lori Verk, Zuzu’s mother said back in December 2016. “As much as I wanted him to look at me and make eye contact, he wouldn't. He avoided us.”

"He wouldn't acknowledge us at all, just stared straight ahead,” said Glenn Verk, Zuzu’s father.

In the meantime, the search for Zuzu Verk continues and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (432) 837-3486.

