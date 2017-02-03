Human remains found near Alpine confirmed to be Zuzu Verk

Remains found in Brewster County were confirmed to be Zuzu Verk by a medical examiner.

Her remains were found Friday at 10 a.m. by a Border Patrol agent in the Sunny Glen Canyon area, about three miles northwest of the City of Alpine.

Authorities sent the remains to the University of North Texas in Denton on Sunday and were identified today from dental records.

Robert Fabian, Verk's on-again off-again boyfriend, was arrested on Saturday on charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

During a press conference in Brewster County on Monday, authorities said Chris Estrada, who was recently upgraded to a suspect, has been also arrested and charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

We're told if Estrada waves his extradition, he'll be back sooner in Brewster County. If he doesn't wave his extradition, it could take up to a week before he arrives in Brewster County.

On Monday, Fabian appeared in magistrate court for a bond hearing, which was set at $500,000.

However, Fabian also had to surrender his passport and the sheriff stated that Fabian had family in Mexico and were afraid of him fleeing.

Authorities also stated at the press conference that Fabian's family are currently considered persons of interest in the case and that other arrests are expected.

Brewster County Sheriff, Ronny Dodson, said on Friday, the remains were found in a shallow grave in a "well concealed" area that had been previously searched by authorities.

"This area was searched, it was during the time it was searched, it was much greener. There was a lot of vegetation where this grave is," he said in a press conference. "It would've been very hard for anybody to see, just walking on the road, you would've really had to get off it, get into the catclaw and to find it like it was. It was very well concealed."

We're told the remains were found scattered in the area along with "critical evidence."

Verk was last heard from back on Wed., Oct. 12, 2016, and reported missing two days later by Fabian.

He was named a suspect in her disappearance back on Oct. 26.

Multiple agencies spent several months looking for Verk and even brought in drones and horses to assist in the search from nearby counties.

A $200,000 reward was being offered for information regarding her whereabouts.

