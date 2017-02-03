Investigation continues into Zuzu Verk disappearance

An investigation is ongoing in connection with the disappearance of Zuzu Verk.

Zuzu Verk was last seen on Oct. 12, 2016, and was reported missing two days later by her boyfriend, Robert Fabian.

The search for Verk has lasted several months with authorities bringing in drones and other resources to find her.

The search has taken them across a large area of Alpine and Brewster County.

Verk is 5' tall and 110 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. We're told her natural hair color is brown but her hair had been recently dyed at the time of her disappearance.

The reward for Verk has been increased several times throughout the course of the investigation.

Currently, a $200,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Verk's whereabouts.

