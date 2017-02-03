Investigation continues into Zuzu Verk disappearance

One person has been shot by an officer in Phenix City, Alabama following a police chase.
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with...
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and one local motorcycle group, the Black Saints, is letting others know the importance of life and death when drivers take the wheel. For them, it wasn't easy.
Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30.
