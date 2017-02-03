Man arrested with 3 grams of cocaine in his shoe

Odessa police arrested a man with three grams of cocaine inside of his shoe.

Joavont Green, 38, was arrested on Feb. 1 at approximately 7:30 pm.

He was a passenger in a blue Chrysler 300, when authorities made a traffic stop.

We’re told the stop led to the discovery of approximately three grams of a white rock-like substance inside Green’s right shoe.

Green was charged and has been transported to Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

