Man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child

Odessa police arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Authorities responded to ORMC in reference to a sexual assault of a child.

We’re told upon arrival investigation, a 7-year-old female had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a known person.

According to a press release, the victim was transported to a local child advocacy center for a forensic interview.

The suspect was identified as Ricky Calloway, 55.

He has been arrested and transported to Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

