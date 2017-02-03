Man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Ricky Calloway (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office) Ricky Calloway (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)

Odessa police arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Authorities responded to ORMC in reference to a sexual assault of a child.

We’re told upon arrival investigation, a 7-year-old female had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a known person.

According to a press release, the victim was transported to a local child advocacy center for a forensic interview.

The suspect was identified as Ricky Calloway, 55.

He has been arrested and transported to Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

