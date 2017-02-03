Game room raid leads to 2 women arrested - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Game room raid leads to 2 women arrested

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Daisey Acosta (Source: Mike Griffis Sheriff's Office) Daisey Acosta (Source: Mike Griffis Sheriff's Office)
Dahayra Enriquez (Source: Mike Griffis Sheriff's Office) Dahayra Enriquez (Source: Mike Griffis Sheriff's Office)

A raid on a game room led to two arrests on Feb. 2.

Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the White Game Room at 6039 W.

16th and a residence at 1416 Desert Flower Ave about 9 p.m.

We’re told the searches resulted in two handguns and rifles and approximately $10,000 cash, as well as motherboards from game machines.

Daisey Karime Acosta, 23, and Dahayra Enriquez, 23, were arrested and charged with gambling promotion.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly