Game room raid leads to 2 women arrested

A raid on a game room led to two arrests on Feb. 2.

Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the White Game Room at 6039 W.

16th and a residence at 1416 Desert Flower Ave about 9 p.m.

We’re told the searches resulted in two handguns and rifles and approximately $10,000 cash, as well as motherboards from game machines.

Daisey Karime Acosta, 23, and Dahayra Enriquez, 23, were arrested and charged with gambling promotion.

