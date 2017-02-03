Human bones found in Brewster Co., forensic teams arriving on sc - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Human bones found in Brewster Co., forensic teams arriving on scene

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo of the scene just outside in Alpine. (Source: KWES) Photo of the scene just outside in Alpine. (Source: KWES)
Map of the area around Alpine. (Source: Google Earth) Map of the area around Alpine. (Source: Google Earth)
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is on the scene after human bones were found in Brewster County.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said a Border Patrol officers were servicing equipment and stumbled upon bones in a shallow grave near Sunny Glen Canyon, just off of Wagon Road in Alpine. 

It is not confirmed that the remains are that of missing Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk, who was reported missing last fall. 

Brewster County officials also said that forensic teams from San Angelo and El Paso are arriving on the scene. 

We're told authorities are waiting for a K-9 officer to come out to the scene from either Midland or San Angelo.

Authorities said the human bones will be sent to a lab to investigate further and the gender of the bones won't be known until the results come back from the lab.

As you may recall, Zuzu Verk was reported missing back on Oct. 14, 2016 by her boyfriend, Robert Fabian. 

Later on in the investigation, Fabian was named a suspect in the disappearance and his friend, Chris Estrada, is a person of interest in the case. 

A $200,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to Zuzu's whereabouts. 

We have crews on the scene to get more information and we will keep you up to date. 

  Midland man killed in Friday night wreck

    (Source: Raycom Media)

    Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30. 

  One dead from early Friday morning crash in Andrews County

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a Hobbs, New Mexico man, was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles at 3:29 a.m. Friday. DPS said Gary Heady, 60, was driving his Ford F-150 south on FM 1788 that morning. 

  May 6, 2017 final election results

    (Source: Raycom Media)

    Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.  

