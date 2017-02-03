Human bones found in Brewster Co., forensic teams arriving on scene

Photo of the scene just outside in Alpine. (Source: KWES)

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is on the scene after human bones were found in Brewster County.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said a Border Patrol officers were servicing equipment and stumbled upon bones in a shallow grave near Sunny Glen Canyon, just off of Wagon Road in Alpine.

It is not confirmed that the remains are that of missing Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk, who was reported missing last fall.

Brewster County officials also said that forensic teams from San Angelo and El Paso are arriving on the scene.

We're told authorities are waiting for a K-9 officer to come out to the scene from either Midland or San Angelo.

Authorities said the human bones will be sent to a lab to investigate further and the gender of the bones won't be known until the results come back from the lab.

As you may recall, Zuzu Verk was reported missing back on Oct. 14, 2016 by her boyfriend, Robert Fabian.

Later on in the investigation, Fabian was named a suspect in the disappearance and his friend, Chris Estrada, is a person of interest in the case.

A $200,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to Zuzu's whereabouts.

