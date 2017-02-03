Southeast New Mexico county considers 9 sheriff applicants - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Southeast New Mexico county considers 9 sheriff applicants

(Source: Lea County Sheriff's Office Website) (Source: Lea County Sheriff's Office Website)

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Nine people have applied to be a southeastern New Mexico county's sheriff after the previous sheriff died in a crash.

The News-Sun reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2jLFvoP ) that the Lea County Human Resources Department has received applications from the current undersheriff, a former sheriff and the current chief deputy, among others.

Lea County authorities have been looking to fill the position since Sheriff Steve Ackerman died Jan. 17 in a rollover crash.

Applicants for the sheriff's position will speak to county commissioners on Monday and present their case for why they should be selected.

___

Information from: Hobbs News-Sun, http://www.hobbsnews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

