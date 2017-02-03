Carlsbad boy, age 2, fatally shot by young sibling

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Investigators say a 2-year-old Carlsbad boy has died after being shot by one of his siblings.



The KOAT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jLmClH ) that Detective Scot Naylor says the shooting appears to be an accident caused by a sibling playing with a handgun owned by the family. The boy and his siblings were playing outside their family home on Wednesday when the toddler was shot.



Investigators say it's not clear if adults were present during the shooting, but they were present when detectives arrived.



Naylor says all of the boy's siblings are under the age of 5. Carlsbad Police interviewed each sibling involved Wednesday night. He says there is no evidence that the gun was in plain sight for the children to find and the family says it was secured in the house.



