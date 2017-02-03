Carlsbad boy, age 2, fatally shot by young sibling - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Carlsbad boy, age 2, fatally shot by young sibling

(Source: Carlsbad, NM Police/Facebook) (Source: Carlsbad, NM Police/Facebook)

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Investigators say a 2-year-old Carlsbad boy has died after being shot by one of his siblings.
    
The KOAT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jLmClH ) that Detective Scot Naylor says the shooting appears to be an accident caused by a sibling playing with a handgun owned by the family. The boy and his siblings were playing outside their family home on Wednesday when the toddler was shot.
    
Investigators say it's not clear if adults were present during the shooting, but they were present when detectives arrived.
    
Naylor says all of the boy's siblings are under the age of 5. Carlsbad Police interviewed each sibling involved Wednesday night. He says there is no evidence that the gun was in plain sight for the children to find and the family says it was secured in the house.
    
___
    
Information from: Carlsbad Current-Argus, http://www.currentargus.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • Midland man killed in Friday night wreck

    Midland man killed in Friday night wreck

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30. 

    Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30. 

  • One dead from early Friday morning crash in Andrews County

    One dead from early Friday morning crash in Andrews County

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a Hobbs, New Mexico man, was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles at 3:29 a.m. Friday. DPS said Gary Heady, 60, was driving his Ford F-150 south on FM 1788 that morning. 

    The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a Hobbs, New Mexico man, was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles at 3:29 a.m. Friday. DPS said Gary Heady, 60, was driving his Ford F-150 south on FM 1788 that morning. 

  • May 6, 2017 final election results

    May 6, 2017 final election results

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.  

    Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly