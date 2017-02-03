Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named NFL Rookie of the Year - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named NFL Rookie of the Year

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Dak Prescott with Rookie of the Year trophy. (Source: Pepsi/Twitter) Dak Prescott with Rookie of the Year trophy. (Source: Pepsi/Twitter)
(KWES) -

The 'Dak Attack' keeps winning even in the off-season.

On Friday, Dak Prescott was named NFL Rookie of the Year.

Prescott, who started the season as the third string quarterback, took the reins of the team to the NFC Divisional playoff, where they lost to the Green Bay Packers.

For the season, Prescott had 3,667 yards of passing, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Midland man killed in Friday night wreck

    Midland man killed in Friday night wreck

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30. 

    Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30. 

  • One dead from early Friday morning crash in Andrews County

    One dead from early Friday morning crash in Andrews County

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a Hobbs, New Mexico man, was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles at 3:29 a.m. Friday. DPS said Gary Heady, 60, was driving his Ford F-150 south on FM 1788 that morning. 

    The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a Hobbs, New Mexico man, was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles at 3:29 a.m. Friday. DPS said Gary Heady, 60, was driving his Ford F-150 south on FM 1788 that morning. 

  • May 6, 2017 final election results

    May 6, 2017 final election results

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.  

    Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly