Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named NFL Rookie of the Year

Dak Prescott with Rookie of the Year trophy. (Source: Pepsi/Twitter)

The 'Dak Attack' keeps winning even in the off-season.

On Friday, Dak Prescott was named NFL Rookie of the Year.

Prescott, who started the season as the third string quarterback, took the reins of the team to the NFC Divisional playoff, where they lost to the Green Bay Packers.

For the season, Prescott had 3,667 yards of passing, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions.

