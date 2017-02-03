Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named NFL Rookie of the Year

Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a Hobbs, New Mexico man, was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles at 3:29 a.m. Friday. DPS said Gary Heady, 60, was driving his Ford F-150 south on FM 1788 that morning.
Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.
With 54% of the vote, many Midlanders decided they didn't want to pay the 4B sales tax which would be used to expand parks, maintain the Scharbauer Sports Complex and fund other 4B projects.
Loud noises are naturally, music to the ears of parents. That's why so many brought their kids out to the fourth annual Touch-A-Truck in Midland, where for $5 you and your child could touch, jump and do just about anything during the four hour event.
