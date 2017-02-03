Authorities looking for wanted fugitive - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Authorities looking for wanted fugitive

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Midland Crime Stoppers/ Facebook) (Source: Midland Crime Stoppers/ Facebook)

Midland Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted fugitive.

Alshara Ahmed Ibrahim, 26, is wanted for assault on a public servant.

He is described as being 6’2” and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Midland man killed in Friday night wreck

    Midland man killed in Friday night wreck

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30. 

    Dallas Keel, 28, was killed in a wreck off FM 1379 and FM 307 in Greenwood Friday night around 10:30. 

  • One dead from early Friday morning crash in Andrews County

    One dead from early Friday morning crash in Andrews County

    Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)

    The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a Hobbs, New Mexico man, was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles at 3:29 a.m. Friday. DPS said Gary Heady, 60, was driving his Ford F-150 south on FM 1788 that morning. 

    The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a Hobbs, New Mexico man, was killed in a crash that involved two other vehicles at 3:29 a.m. Friday. DPS said Gary Heady, 60, was driving his Ford F-150 south on FM 1788 that morning. 

  • May 6, 2017 final election results

    May 6, 2017 final election results

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.  

    Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly