Stolen car recovered, 1 arrested

A stolen car has been recovered in Odessa.

The car was taken out of Midland in January and recovered Tuesday in the 2400 block of West Yukon.

We’re told a deputy saw the car while it was parked and ran the license plates which matched those of a car reported stolen.

A person was asleep in the front seat at the time.

He was identified as Toby Lee Franks, 35, from Ector County.

Midland County was notified and Franks was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Franks is in custody at the time without a bond.

