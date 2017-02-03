Semi truck fire reported in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Semi truck fire reported in Midland

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
A semi-truck fire was reported in Midland.

The fire occurred on 5511 east County Road 85 just before 5:30 a.m.

According to traffic scanners there was some kind of gas involved.

We're told the Midland Fire Department is on its way to the scene.

We will update the story as we learn more. 

