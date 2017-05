ODESSA- The top ranked Odessa College Lady Wranglers saw their dominant win streak come to an end on Thursday night.

Odessa College suffered at 74-71 loss to New Mexico Junior College.

The Lady Wranglers trailed by 10 points at the half, but still had a chance in the closing seconds.

Mariah McCulley's three point attempt was no good at the buzzer.

Odessa College falls to 19-1 on the season.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.