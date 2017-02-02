Cowboy Great Walls gives Super Bowl Prediction

MIDLAND- The Dallas Cowboys may not be in the Super Bowl, but that isn't going to stop millions of people from tuning in to the big game this Sunday

That includes former Cowboy and Super Bowl Champ Everson Walls who was in town on Wednesday for the West Texas sports banquet.

Walls tells NewsWest 9 that he was devastated after the Cowboys playoff loss. The Cowboy great shared his thoughts on the big game between the Falcons and Patriots

"The Falcons really have too many points for Belichick and his defense to really hone in on, but at the same time they have a quarterback at this point who is playing as deadly as any quarterback I've seen in quite some time," Walls said. "So having to get into that quarterbacks head is also one of Belichicks strengths as a defensive coach and I don't know if he's gonna be able to get into Matty Ice's head as often as he has been with other quarterbacks in this same position."

The Falcons take on the Patriots this Sunday in Houston.

