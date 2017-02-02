Odessa officer shows true heroism

Polls are about to close for the May 6, 2017 special election. NewsWest 9 will have the latest election results posted online as they come in.
With 54% of the vote, many Midlanders decided they didn't want to pay the 4B sales tax which would be used to expand parks, maintain the Scharbauer Sports Complex and fund other 4B projects.
Loud noises are naturally, music to the ears of parents. That's why so many brought their kids out to the fourth annual Touch-A-Truck in Midland, where for $5 you and your child could touch, jump and do just about anything during the four hour event.
Midland voters have rejected the new 4B tax for the City of Midland.
Penwell Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex will be letting people race for free between rounds on Saturday.
