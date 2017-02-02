Brother thanks sheriff's deputy for saving family

It was early Wednesday morning and Reeves County Deputy Sheriff Julio Orosco wasn't even supposed to be working, but he chose to help out the deputies on duty.

Around 2:30 a.m., he saw a fire in town and headed straight there.

"As soon as I approached the house, nobody was outside," said Orosco. "Usually something like that, a car on fire, something like that, somebody is outside already, you know. I noticed that nobody was outside so I knew that there had to be some body in there."

Orosco decided that was the time he would break open the window, to let Elias Ornelas know his home was on fire. Ornelas and his family, including his ten-month-old baby and four other kids, were all asleep, but thankfully got out alive.

Ornelas brother, Carlos, is saying thanks to Orosco, they're only looking to replace things and not anything else.

"It means a lot, I'm indebted to this man," said Carlos. "He saved my brothers life, my brothers family life. My nephews, my nieces, he saved my sister-in-law, I'm indebted to him. You can replace all this but you can't replace a person. You can't replace a brother."

On Thursday, to show his gratitude, Carlos went to the sheriff's office to personally thank his old friend for saving his family a lot of grief.

"I appreciate it, for everything brother," said Carlos. "Thank you, thank you."

Orosco is now being heralded as a hero, but he says that's not why he did it or why he wakes up in the morning.

"We don't do this for anything actually," said Orosco. "We do this because this is what we love to do. So whenever you get a thanks from people like that, just a simple thanks means so much to me. I don't like to ask for anything. I don't like to think that people owe us or anything. Like I said, this is what we like to do."

