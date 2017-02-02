Chris Sullivan joined the NewsWest 9 Weather Team in November 2016 as the Weekend Weather Anchor. Chris’s passion to study to become a meteorologist one day started from a very young age while he watched The Weather Channel with his grandfather. Intrigued by weather at a young age, and yet viewing the crazy weather that Texas and Oklahoma delivered spurred Chris’s interest as well. Chris is an original native to the Southern Plains including West Texas and Lubbock, Texas, and has lived in Southern Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle, and East Texas as well.

The calling to learn more about the weather led Chris back to Lubbock to study at Texas Tech University. Chris is an upcoming graduate at Texas Tech earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in University Studies with concentrations in Atmospheric Science, Journalism, and Media Strategies. At Texas Tech, Chris participated with The Texas Tech American Meteorological Society and performed undergraduate research projects in Atmospheric Science and Integrative Studies.

While in college, Chris was a weather intern at KAMC-TV in Lubbock, Texas. Chris spent over two and a half years working alongside a notable broadcast meteorologist in West Texas and even served a portion on-air as an intern. As an intern at KAMC-TV, Chris helped his colleagues cover severe weather events, dust storms, flooding, and a blizzard. Chris is excited to be in West Texas to continue sharing his passion for weather and keeping others safe and warned. In Chris’s spare time he likes to spend time with family and be outdoors. Chris also likes to keep up with the latest in college sports and enjoys traveling and storm spotting. For weather stories, suggestions, or questions please email Chris at csullivan@kwes.com , or follow Chris on Facebook at Chris Sullivan, NewsWest 9 Weather. You can catch Chris on-air on the weekends.