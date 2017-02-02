Andrews High School graduate to be laid to rest Friday following deadly plane crash

Cody Stewart, the Andrews High School graduate turned pilot, who was killed on Tuesday after crashing his plane in East Texas is set to be laid to rest in Andrews on Friday.



Cody's family and friends will gather at the First Baptist Church on 2nd Street at 2 p.m.



After graduating from Andrews High School in 2010, Cody went to school in Tulsa at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, focusing on science aviation technology management.



Cody is survived by his parents, girlfriend and grandmother.



