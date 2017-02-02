Video from January Midland TRAX bus crash released

Photo from inside the bus following crash. (Source: City of Midland)

Video of an accident involving a TRAX bus crashing into a stationary train in Midland has been released.

The accident happened back on Jan. 9, 2017, near the intersection of West Loop 250 and Highway 80.

As you can see in the video, the driver of the bus slumps over and is unresponsive.

Two passengers on the bus were helpless to do anything but watch as the bus went off the road and slammed into the side of the train.

The driver was taken to the hospital and it was later determined that the driver had a medial condition.

The two passengers on the bus were treated for minor injuries.

