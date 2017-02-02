2 arrested in connection with Odessa forgery investigation

Two people are behind bars in connection with a forgery investigation in Odessa.

Katie Goetz, 28, and Jason Waller II, 27, are charged with forgery.

Back on Jan. 18, Odessa police were called out to the Kwik Kash on Andrews Highway in reference to a forgery.

When officers arrived, the complainant reported that both suspects fled the store before they arrived.

Further investigation revealed that Goetz and Waller attempted to pass a fraudulent check for $2,000.

We're told surveillance video positively identified both Goetz and Waller.

Both were arrested and taken to the Ector County Detention Center and Goetz was additionally charged with 10 outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

