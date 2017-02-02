State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill to name Highway 191 to Chris Kyle Memorial Highway

One State Representative is doing his part to make sure everyone remembers U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle. ?

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf filed a bill on Thursday to name State Highway 191 in Ector County as the Chris Kyle Memorial Highway.

The stretch of highway to be named in memory of Kyle passes directly by the Chris Kyle Memorial Plaza, which prominently features a 15-foot statue of Kyle, the U.S. Navy SEAL sniper who was born in Odessa in 1974.

“I hope that by naming this highway in Chris Kyle’s memory, even more West Texans can learn of the impact and sacrifice he made in service to our country and to his fellow veterans,” Landgraf said.

“At the Chris Kyle Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony last summer, I asked Taya if she'd like the highway named in memory of Chris, and she was excited about the idea, so I'm very proud to file this bill,” Landgraf said. “While speaking to the thousands in attendance at the ceremony, I pitched the idea to name 191 in memory of Chris Kyle, and the crowd roared with approval.”

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.