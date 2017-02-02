Mexican National sentenced to 12 years behind bars for drug trafficking

One man will spend the next 12 years behind bars after pleading guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Joel Dominguez-Morales, 41, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court.

Dominguez-Morales was arrested back in May of 2015 on a criminal complaint charging him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and participation in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Lea County.

Dominguez-Morales, along with four co-defendants, Javier Amador-Flores, 49, Maria Marcelina Cardoza-Burciaga, 40, Jose Manuel Trujillo, 41, and Myrna Orozco, 32, a U.S. citizen were later indicted on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Lea County in May 2015.

We're told Dominguez-Morales will be deported after he completes his prison sentence.

