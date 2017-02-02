West Texas family finds rattlesnake in toilet, 24 total

A Taylor County family found a rattlesnake in their toilet last week.

“Last week we received a call from a family in Jones county who had an adult rattlesnake in their toilet. Yes, in their toilet!” the Big Country Snake Removal company wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the post, this is the first time in years the family had seen a snake on the property.

Upon arrival, the company removed a total of 19 adult snakes and 5 babies.

The company wrote that rattlesnakes are “secretive” and is very easy for them to camouflage.

“Just because you don't see them doesn't mean they aren't there,” they wrote.

