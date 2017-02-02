Auditors: Hobbs officials fail to follow ethics ordinance

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An investigation by state auditors has found that multiple elected officials in the southeastern New Mexico city of Hobbs failed to follow their own ethic ordinance.



The Office of the State Auditor released the findings of a months-long investigation Wednesday. The inquiry was spurred by complaints filed with the office last year.



The investigation found that public officials weren't filing required financial disclosures or recusing themselves from official business when personal interests were involved.



The rules call for officials to file annual disclosures that include a listing of business interests. The city has no records of any disclosures for the last several years.



Auditors also say the city violated its procurement code by purchasing more than $40,000 of goods and services from vendors owned by two city commissioners.



