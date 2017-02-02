Police: 2-year-old fatally shot in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - A two-year-old boy was fatally shot on Wednesday and police were still piecing together what happened.



KOB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kUIexQ ) that the shooting happened around noon and appears to be accidental.



Spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Moyers said several children were playing at an apartment complex when one of them fired a handgun. All of the kids were under the age of 5.



Police were still interviewing witnesses late on Wednesday and no further information was available.



Information from: KOB-TV, www.kob.com



___



Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)