Police: 2-year-old fatally shot in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - A two-year-old boy was fatally shot on Wednesday and police were still piecing together what happened.
           
KOB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kUIexQ ) that the shooting happened around noon and appears to be accidental.
           
Spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Moyers said several children were playing at an apartment complex when one of them fired a handgun. All of the kids were under the age of 5.
           
Police were still interviewing witnesses late on Wednesday and no further information was available.
           
