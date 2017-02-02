Fire department puts out house fire in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A reporter on the scene tells us the fire department has put out the house fire in Odessa. 

Scanner traffic reported everyone came out unharmed. 

Authorities reported the fire on the 1100 block of E. 54th St. in Odessa this morning. 

