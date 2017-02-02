A Powerball winning ticket sold in Alpine - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

A Powerball winning ticket sold in Alpine

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

A winning ticket for Wednesday’s Texas Powerball was sold in Alpine.

The player did a “Quick Pick” at the Porter’s Thriftway on 101 E Sul Ross Ave., according to the Txlottery.org.  

Five out of five numbers were correct and the prize is worth a whopping $1 million.

No word yet on the lucky winner.

