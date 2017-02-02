Former Texas Ranger visits Midland

Two famous Texas sports icons were in Midland Wednesday evening.

Ivan Rodriguez played the majority of his career with the rangers.

He won the American League M.V.P Award in 1999.

He was on the 2003 World Series winning Florida Marlins.

This month he was elected to the M.L.B. Hall of Fame .

We asked Rodriguez, about his hall of fame selection.

" I think the whole 24 guys in 2003, we did the job and I think that award was really a team effort. The MVP in 1999, that was a great year and all the all star games. Just begin in the hall of fame and just knowing that this July coming, I'm going to be in Cooperstown." Said Ivan Rodriguez

Also in Midland was former Dallas Cowboys pro bowler Everson Walls.

We asked walls what he thought about the Dallas Cowboys this season.



" I was very proud of them, we saw a lot of promise,we saw some good things from a rookie quarterback that really out dueled one of the better quarterbacks in the history f the NFL in Aaron Rogers . That triplet , the resurgence of the triplets for the cowboys offense. something to be proud of with Dez, Dak and Zech." Said Everson Walls.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.